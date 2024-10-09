Hulu releases trailer for 'Spellbound' season two, a whimsical, witchy series

From the creators of 'Find Me in Paris' comes the second season of 'Spellbound'

Hulu releases the trailer for "Spellbound" season two, a whimsical, witchy series, premiering with all 13 episodes October 11.

Hulu releases the trailer for "Spellbound" season two, a whimsical, witchy series, premiering with all 13 episodes October 11.

Hulu releases the trailer for "Spellbound" season two, a whimsical, witchy series, premiering with all 13 episodes October 11.

Hulu releases the trailer for "Spellbound" season two, a whimsical, witchy series, premiering with all 13 episodes October 11.

LOS ANGELES -- It's time to return to Paris Opera Ballet School for the second season of Hulu's "Spellbound," premiering with all 13 episodes this Friday.

As Cece starts her second year of school, she vows to to leave behind her life of magic and focus solely on dance, that is, until secrets of the past are revealed, propelling her on a journey of self-discovery.

And that's not all! When her new roommate Jade is revealed as a Mystic, Cece must do everything in her power to protect those who mean the most to her.

With "a new crush, new friends, and a surprise from a familiar face," the new season is bound for magical mayhem.

"Spellbound" is created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather, the creators behind "Find Me in Paris," and stars Hailey Melody Romain as Cece Parker-Jones, Margherita Barbieri as Simone Souter, Abigail O'Regan as Mia Banks, Sam Darius as Jack Ryder, Zac Gabriel Werb as Finn Cassidy, Etienne Moana as Benot Ducasse, Imogen Mackie Walker as Amy, Gomolémo Tsagaé as Lola, Cameron James King as Adrian, Rik Young as Armando Castillo, Raven Dauda as Ginger Jones, Malou Beauvoir as Lizzie Jones and Charles Baker as Kevin.

Season two of "Spellbound" premieres with all 13 episodes October 11 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.