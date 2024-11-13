Hulu's 'Reasonable Doubt' renewed for season 3.  Emayatzy Corinealdi is hoping for some "joy"

"Reasonable Doubt" has been renewed for a third season. The first two seasons of the legal drama starring Emayatzy Corinealdi is streaming now on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Jax Stewart fans, rejoice!

Onyx Collective's "Reasonable Doubt" has been renewed for season three at Hulu.

The series centers around Emayatzy Corinealdi as defense attorney Jax Stewart. It's executive produced by Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore.

The second season saw attorney Jax defending her friend Shanelle, who was arrested for the murder of her abusive husband, JT. Over the course of season, it was revealed Jax's husband Lewis had an affair with Toni, a witness in the case, and was expecting a child with her. Through it all, Jax and Lewis grew stronger. And in a finale full of dramatic moments (including the revelation that JT's daughter actually killed him to save Shanelle from him choking her), Jax and Lewis find out they're being sued by Toni over the death of the baby.

Whew!

So, what could a season three look like? On The Red Carpet spoke with Corinealdi about what she is hoping for.

"At the heart of this show is this love story with this Black couple, you know," she said. "We've seen the healing in this second season, I want to see the result of that. I want to see them really just trying to figure it out now and really trying to bring their family back together and make it whole again, and bring a little bit of joy, you know, into their life as a result of that."

"They've been through a lot. Jax has been through a lot," she continued.

Isn't that the truth?!

Creator and executive producer Raamla Mohamed also understands that and says upcoming "Reasonable Doubt" seasons could see things finally ease up.

"I really feel like I'd like the show to go from dark to light. A lot of shows go from light to dark and I think we have enough darkness," Mohamed said. "There'll still be fun, there'll still be soap and... exciting things to happen. But I think overall, my goal is to watch Jax go into the light!"

One of the things that could help Jax see the light? Keeping her co-stars Morris Chestnut, who was a pivotal part of Shanelle's case, and Michael Ealy, who made a surprise appearance in season two as a sort of hallucination while Jax is trying to come to terms with the mess of her life (Ealy's character committed suicide in season one after kidnapping Jax).

"Michael Ealy is a great addition. Morris is a great addition. These are just distinguished, fantastic actors. So whenever they join, they are going to do what they do. But the way that Raamla writes... that's the end of that chapter, you know, and we get to have someone else come in and do something else. But trust me, I don't want to see either of them go. Can I keep both? Can Jax keep both?"

Your move, Raamla!

While we wait for what could happen in a season three, you can watch the first two seasons of "Reasonable Doubt" now on Hulu.

