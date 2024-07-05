Brooklyn groups mobilize to help Caribbean islands destroyed by Hurricane Beryl

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Those with family and friends in the Caribbean islands hit by Hurricane Beryl are mobilizing to get donations to the countries.

"My sister, aunts, uncles, grandparents, all their things are basically gone," Queens resident Marcia Kudjoe-Forrest said.

Kudjoe-Forrest's relatives live on a small island north of Grenada called Curacao. Beryl destroyed the island.

"There's so many emotions, feeling helpless up here," Kudjoe-Forrest said.

Plenty's Restaurant in Flatbush is one of the many places in Brooklyn collecting donations for the Caribbean areas affected by Beryl.

Simone Sewell works at the restaurant.

"My grandma she lives there" she said. "The elders, I feel for them."

Plenty's will be accepting donations throughout the weekend and hopes to ship the items on Monday night.

The Grenadian government has put out a list https://www.gov.gd/ of needed items, which includes everything from bottled water, to chain saws, batteries, solar lights and adult pampers.

Clothing is also desperately needed, which is what Kenny Alexander dropped off at Plenty's on Friday.

"They need relief," he said. "That's why I'm getting my personal clothes. I clean out my closet."

Beryl has left not only destruction in her wake but continues to strand people at airports, hotels, and resorts in the Caribbean. The airports were shut down.

Curtis Reed and his family, of Yonkers, were supposed to fly out of Jamaica today, but their flight got pushed to Tuesday.

"I'm just frustrated and I'm tired and I want to go home," he said.

Reed estimates he'll have to spend an additional $1,400 to stay in Jamaica for the extra days.

"I would do anything right about now to go home," he said.

If you would like to help with the relief efforts in the Caribbean, the following locations in Brooklyn are accepting donations for the entire month of July:

Downstate Medical Center. 450 Clarkson Avenue. Monday-Friday. 24 hours.

God's Battalion of Prayer. 780 Schenectady Avenue. Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Christ Ambassador Ministries. 5007 Beverly Road. Monday-Friday. 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Brooklyn Community Board 17. 4112 Farragut Road. Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

New York Council District Office 45. 1434 Flatbush Avenue. Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Nostrand Hall. 713 Nostrand Avenue. Accepting donations through August 5. Monday-Friday. 4pm-7pm.

Whiskey Shippers & Movers. 461 East 99th St.

