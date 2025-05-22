3 people taken into ICE custody in Sleepy Hollow, New York: officials

SLEEPY HOLLOW, New York (WABC) -- ICE agents took three people into custody in Sleepy Hollow on Thursday, according to officials.

Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna said it happened around 5:30 a.m.

He says Sleepy Hollow Police Department was notified that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be attempting to serve a warrant on an individual at Cortlandt Street.

Agents provided police with a copy of the warrant. The warrant was than issued for an individual with a criminal record in New York.

The mayor says ICE agents took the individual and two others into custody.

He says the police department was not involved in the execution of the warrant.

"As Mayor of the Village of Sleepy Hollow, I am focused on public safety and enhancing the quality of life for our residents," the mayor said. "I want to encourage and promote an environment in which all residents feel safe in the village."

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.