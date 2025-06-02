Rep. Nadler demands congressional investigation after federal agents handcuff staffer in office

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Disagreement over what transpired in Rep. Jerry Nadler's office last week is raising the stakes on DHS and ICE tactics - and fueling the pushback across New York City and beyond.

Cellphone video shown on CNN shows ICE officers entering Nadler's Manhattan office last week and handcuffing one of his aides. But on Monday there was a disagreement around what exactly occurred.

A statement from the Department of Homeland Security reads, in part:

"Officers were concerned about the safety of federal employees in the office...one individual became verbally confrontational and physically blocked access to the office. The officers then detained the individual in the hallway for the purpose of completing the security check. All were released without further incident."

But on Monday, Nadler says DHS' "lying" story prompted him to speak out.

"DHS was upset that some of my staff members were watching them grab immigrants emerging from an immigration court in the same building," Nadler said.

He said after staffers invited observers to his office, DHS followed.

"In barging in, one of the officers, a very big heavy set fellow, pushed my aide, a very petite young woman, and they then said that she pushed back and they shackled her and took her downstairs and she was obviously traumatized," Nadler said.

Nadler said he is demanding a congressional investigation.

"The tactics were totally unacceptable and they needed a warrant and my office is a congressional office," he said. "It's a completely separate branch of government. A co-equal branch of government, and they had no right to come in."

ICE tactics are leading to growing pushback across the area. Lawmakers joined community members at a protest in Foley Square on Monday.

"No one is safe, we had a federal staffer arrested, wake up, wake up, now is the time to move," said NY State Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes.

State legislators are promoting two bills to limit cooperation with ICE: the New York For All and Dignity Not Detention acts. Both bills face votes this week.

"It's abhorrent that federal immigration law enforcement would enter a member of Congress' office and handcuff one of his staff," said NY State Sen. Julia Salazar. "We have the power under state law to protect immigrant New Yorkers, undocumented neighbors and others who have been targeted by immigration enforcement."

There are merely days left to schedule a vote on the two bills as the legislative session at the state level ends next week.

But state lawmakers say they see the rising frustration with federal immigration actions - especially the arrests happening in schools and courts where people are appearing for legally scheduled hearings, and say they are optimistic about both bills' changes.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.