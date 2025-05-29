Rally set to be held in support of NYC public school student detained by ICE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There is growing unrest in New York City over President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Police arrested nearly two dozen protestors at a rally outside an ICE courthouse in Manhattan Wednesday night.

Demonstrators say they are protesting what they say is the unfair deportation of immigrants without due process.

There are calls of both outrage and concern expected to ring out on Thursday after the first known NYC public school student, identified as Dylan, was detained by federal immigration authorities.

His detainment didn't happen on school grounds, but rather at immigration court after a judge had dismissed the 20-year-old's asylum case.

Congressmember Richie Torres who represents the Bronx district where Dylan went to the Ellis Preparatory Academy in the Bronx claims the student from Venezuela entered the country legally in April of 2024, through a Biden administration program.

The school serves older immigrants learning English.

The manner in which Dylan was detained is a tactic by federal immigration authorities: Fail to show up for a scheduled immigration court hearing and face detention or show up for a scheduled hearing and have federal agents waiting to take you into custody.

Wednesday night, protesters rallied in the rain, shouting at officers, and angry at ICE over deportations outside the courthouse.

Twenty-three protesters were arrested, and several were pepper-sprayed by Department of Homeland Security agents when they allegedly attempted to block the vans they believed were carrying migrant detainees.

For the past week, ICE agents have been detaining people there, and at least two other locations in Manhattan. Advocates spoke out against the government's detainment strategy.

"Dylan had legal status. And he was sort of deceived into dismissing the deportation proceedings which also dismissed his asylum claim and at that point in time you don't have any status," the advocate said.

Homeland Security released a statement saying, "If individuals have a valid credible fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation."

Thursday at 9 a.m., Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is expected to speak out against these immigration tactics and condemning the Trump administration and current Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams had said, "We have to be extremely careful because the New York City Council laws are limited on what coordination I can do. Sometimes it's a blessing and it's a curse."

Then later at 5 p.m., there will be a rally outside of Tweed Courthouse in support of Dylan following his detainment.

