Immigration detention center Delaney Hall reopens in Newark as lawmakers demand answers

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Lawmakers in Newark are demanding more information since the opening of a detention center for migrants near the city's waterfront.

The hall is a private, for-profit facility with room for more than 1,000 people.

Mayor Ras Baraka said ICE renovated Delaney Hall without the proper work permits, inspections, and certificate of occupancy, posing safety risks.

He's filed a complaint in county court.

"We're going to stand against it as much as we can, using the letter of the law to do so. Obviously, they aren't listening to the law, they're not listening to the Supreme Court, they're not listening to the federal court, or the superior court in New Jersey. It puts us in a precarious situation," Baraka said.

Delaney Hall is fully operational now. The privately owned detention facility holds a contract with the federal government to house people arrested by ICE.

Newark joined various community organizations and elected officials months ago to try to keep the then-shuttered facility from being reopened after it was closed by the Biden administration years ago.

The city says it's operating without proper city permits and not allowing inspections.

"The fact that these people have the audacity to first, grab detainees and put them in an unsafe place, speaks to what they think about humans in general," said Kenyatta Stewart, Newark city attorney.

The website Lawfaremedia.org lists the hundreds of lawsuits now filed against the federal government.

While the Trump administration continues to defy various court decisions, immigrant organizations are pushing for more support from elected officials, like Gov. Phil Murphy, whom they accuse of standing on the sidelines, silent.

"For Governor Murphy not to say a word about the atrocities that are happening in his state it's a shame. And we need elected officials to stand up to Trump, to stand up against the anti-immigrant, the mass deportation agenda," said Viri Martinez of the New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice.

