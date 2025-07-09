MELT Act by Brad Lander and other officials calls for it to be illegal for ICE agents to wear masks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Elected officials in Manhattan will unveil new legislation to stop ICE agents from wearing masks to conceal their identities.

Comptroller Brad Lander and other local leaders will gather outside Federal Immigration Court in Lower Manhattan later Wednesday morning to discuss the bill.

Supporters of the MELT (Mandating End of Lawless Tactics) Act say it's a necessary tool to hold ICE agents accountable amid President Trump's immigration crackdown.

Lander cites that in Washington, Congress just passed the budget reconciliation bill which allocated $45 billion for immigration detention centers, and roughly $30 billion to hire more ICE personnel, as well as transportation costs, and to maintain ICE facilities.

"We are a nation of laws. The MELT Act will ensure that ICE and all those who have the power to enforce our laws are held accountable to the people. History teaches us that once police begin to hide their identity the future of that nation is rarely free, stable, or democratic. This bill will help to protect the rights of all people in New York and hinder the proliferation of a secret police state," Lander and other officials said in the release outlining the event.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, Rep. Dan Goldman and faith leaders witnessed immigration proceedings Tuesday morning at 26 Federal Plaza.

