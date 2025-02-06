New AG Pam Bondi pauses funding to sanctuary cities, including New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On her first day as attorney general, Pam Bondi took aim cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities and ordered a 60-day pause on funding for sanctuary cities, including New York.

The sanctuary status was created to encourage undocumented immigrants to report crimes and use public services without fear of being deported.

The Adams administration is making it clear it has been cooperating with ICE agents during targeted operations throughout the city and he believes the local law should change.

"They have the responsibility to carry out their job as immigration officials," Adams said. "I don't determine that. And I cannot have any city employee that would get in the way of them carrying out their job as a federal authority."

But fear and outrage continue to grow in the city and some believe the mayor should not be helping the Trump Administration carry out its executive orders.

"I am particularly disappointed now we have a mayor who is more of an assistant to Donald Trump than a mayor for New York City," said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Other critics of Adams say he is acting with his own best interest in mind.

"Instead of having a mayor willing to stand up to and protect, we have a mayor issuing guidance saying we will do whatever you want President Trump," added State Sen. Zellnor Myrie.

Myrie and New York City councilwoman Rita Joseph, along with others, were outside Kings County Hospital to voice their concerns about the city's public hospital system telling its staff do not help patients avoid ICE officials.

"We know very well this hospital serves a huge amount immigrants," said Joseph. "Last time I was here I was told that patients stopped coming for their care because they were scared."

One DACA resident and parent named Monica told Eyewitness News everyday activities now bring a different fear.

"Everyday activities such as medical appointments, picking up groceries and attending church are now something that our family members have to consider," she acknowledged. "Are we safe here?"

Adams is set to testify before Congress with his belief being the local law of sanctuary status should change.

RELATED | Immigrant rights: What non-citizens should know amid ICE raids in the Tri-State



Investigative reporter Dan Krauth looks into what are your rights and what you need to know about immigration.

