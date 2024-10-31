'IMPACT x Nightline' investigates the shocking alleged foreclosure scheme in 'Stealing Graceland'

When news broke that Graceland would be foreclosed, fans were shocked. Could it be possible? Streaming now on Hulu, "Stealing Graceland" takes viewers inside an alleged foreclosure scheme that many worried had a chance to succeed.

The "IMPACT x Nightline" special shares untold stories from actress Riley Keough's new memoir detailing the experience her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, had growing up there.

Through new interviews with those closely connected with the iconic Presley family landmark, viewers are taken inside the estate to investigate the alleged criminal plot.

The episode, led by "GMA3: What You Need to Know" co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, features exclusive new interviews with Keough's attorney who uncovered the alleged scheme, a notary whose forged signature was used to set the alleged foreclosure plot into motion, and Elvis Presley's former girlfriend who lived with him at Graceland for four years in the 1970s.

Watch "Stealing Graceland" from "IMPACT by Nightline," streaming now only on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.