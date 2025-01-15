Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol detained over martial law declaration

Parliament has voted to impeach South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree.

South Korean police detained impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his residence in Seoul on Wednesday local time, ABC News confirmed.

The detention comes weeks after investigators first attempted to arrest the embattled politician over his short-lived declaration of martial law in December.

South Korean Corruption Investigation Office prosecutors entered Yoon's residence, the spokesperson for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, (CIO) Kim Baek-ki told reporters in front of Yoon's residence Wednesday morning local time.

The warrant was executed at 10:33 a.m. local time. After, Yoon traveled to the Corruption Investigation Office for questioning in his own presidential security vehicle.

In a pre-recorded video message to the country, Yoon addressed the latest attempt to detain him.

"Unfortunately, the law has completely collapsed in this country. Seeing warrants being issued by agencies that do not have investigative authority, and courts without warrant review authority issuing arrest warrants and search and seizure warrants, investigative agencies issuing false official documents to deceive the people, committing such illegal acts, and proceeding with procedures based on invalid warrants, I cannot help but feel regretful," he said.

Yoon said he is presenting himself to the Corruption Investigation Office, but it is not an endorsement of their illegal investigation, but "an effort to prevent unnecessary bloodshed as they attempted to enter my residence using force."

On Jan. 3, South Korean anti-corruption authorities entered the gate on Yoon's property, after which a standoff ensued between his security team and police investigators.

There were a total of 3,000 police officers on the scene and thousands of protesters attempting to block the arrest, which was eventually called off.

The efforts to detain Yoon came after a South Korean court issued an arrest and search warrant on Dec. 31 over his short-lived imposition of martial law, ABC News confirmed at the time. Yoon has been suspended from his position since Dec. 14.

The former president declared martial law in a televised speech on Dec. 3, saying the measure was necessary due to the actions of the country's liberal opposition, the Democratic Party, which he accused of controlling parliament, sympathizing with North Korea and paralyzing the government.

Under South Korea's constitution, if a sitting president is accused of insurrection, the police have the authority to arrest him while he is still in office.

A joint investigation team sought the initial warrant on insurrection and abuse of power charges after they said Yoon ignored three summonses to appear for questioning. The court's decision to grant the warrant marked the first for a president in the country's history.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.