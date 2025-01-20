Inauguration fashion takes center stage. See the most standout style looks

Inauguration Day festivities are underway, and with them comes plenty of high-profile style on everyone from incoming political figures to inauguration performers.

We're rounding up all the standout looks of the day from Ivanka Trump's sleek, deep green ensemble to Usha Vance's soft pink coat with a matching scarf.

First lady Jill Biden chose bold, head-to-toe purple with a matching coat, gloves and shoes, while Vice President Kamala Harris chose a mostly black ensemble finished with leather gloves and a black and white scarf.

Incoming first lady Melania Trump wore a look from American designer Adam Lippes to attend a church service early in the day. The ensemble featured a navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse, all hand-sewn in New York City.

"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump," Lippes said in a press release, adding that "Mrs. Trumps outfit was created by some of Americas finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."

Check out some of the looks below.

Melania Trump and President-elect Donald J. Trump

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump are greeted by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President Kamala Harris

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump and her family arrive for a church service to be attended by President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at St. John's Episcopal Church, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Usha Vance and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff pose with Vice President-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance upon arriving at the White House, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

Hillary Clinton

Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Laura Bush and Barack Obama arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP

Elon Musk

Elon Musk arrives before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Lara Trump and Eric Trump

Eric Trump and wife Lara, daughter Carolina and son Luke, arrive for church service. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tiffany Trump

President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melanie Trump, as well as his sons and daughter Tiffany Trump. Shawn Thew/Pool photo via AP

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, escorted by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., walk out to the presidential limousine, as they depart the White House. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles and Miriam Adelson arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos

Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai stand before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and Marilyn Quayle

Former Vice President Dan Quayle and his wife Marilyn arrive before the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush