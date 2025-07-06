Millions heading home after July 4 holiday weekend; Sunday considered busiest travel day

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- As families wrap up their Fourth of July plans and festivities, millions are set to start heading home on Sunday in what is considered to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

The AAA is recommending travelers leave early or, if possible, wait until Monday to beat traffic as a record 72 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home around the Independence Day holiday.

Gas prices are considerably lower than this time last year, according to the AAA.

The national average for gas is $3.17 per gallon, and it's also the same in Connecticut. In New York, it's slightly higher at $3.20 per gallon, while in New Jersey it's slightly lower at $3.15 per gallon.

Holiday travel is expected to reach or even exceed last year.

Driver Ken Westhaver tells Eyewitness News that he was driving from Florida back home to Boston when his car broke down near a rest stop in Ridgefield. He's now waiting for some assistance from the AAA.

"I took a trip, I drove to Florida and I'm on my way home," said driver Ken Westhaver. "I'm just killing a little time before I call for the first tow because I don't know where they're going to bring me, so I'm going to have to sit and wait for AAA to come get me."

Aside from the roads, many travelers will be taking flights home, with nearly three million people expected to pass through security checkpoints at airports. This is about a 1.5% increase in air travel compared to last year's record-setting numbers.

The historic air travel boom is part of a larger holiday trend that's been ticking up since the pandemic.

In the end, the best piece of advice from travel experts for those heading home: the earlier you leave, the better.

