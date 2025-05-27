1-month-old baby girl dies in Queens apartment after apparent dog bite

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- A 1-month-old infant girl died in her family home after officials say she may have been bitten by the family dog.

It happened at the Queensbridge Houses at 21-01 12th Street in Long Island City.

The newborn was found inside her apartment with the family's German shepherd just after 6:30 a.m.

The girl's mother told detectives the baby was sleeping between the parents when the dog climbed into the bed and bit the girl's face.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child's parents were home at the time and are being interviewed by detectives.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.