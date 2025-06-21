Nine injured after yacht hits dock in Hudson River

WEST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a yacht hit a dock in the Hudson River.
It happened Saturday shortly after 4 p.m. near 125th Street.
All of the injuries are minor. FDNY and EMTs treated passengers who were still seated in their chairs.
The yacht is named 'Timeless' -- At least 400 people were on the party cruise at the time.
There is no word on what led to the impact.
