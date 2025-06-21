24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Nine injured after yacht hits dock in Hudson River

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:48PM
WEST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a yacht hit a dock in the Hudson River.

It happened Saturday shortly after 4 p.m. near 125th Street.

All of the injuries are minor. FDNY and EMTs treated passengers who were still seated in their chairs.

The yacht is named 'Timeless' -- At least 400 people were on the party cruise at the time.

There is no word on what led to the impact.

