Nine injured after yacht hits dock in Hudson River

WEST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a yacht hit a dock in the Hudson River.

It happened Saturday shortly after 4 p.m. near 125th Street.

All of the injuries are minor. FDNY and EMTs treated passengers who were still seated in their chairs.

The yacht is named 'Timeless' -- At least 400 people were on the party cruise at the time.

There is no word on what led to the impact.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.