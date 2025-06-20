Sections of I-80 in New Jersey to fully reopen following sinkhole repairs

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the full reopening of I-80 following temporary construction closures to prevent sinkholes along the roadway.

All three lanes are slated to reopen on Saturday, June 21, in Wharton, Morris County.

All westbound lanes were already reopened on Saturday, June 14.

Friday night, there will be a full closure of I-80 eastbound lanes for final paving and striping.

"I am thrilled to see all lanes of I-80 open safely this weekend so we can ensure that New Jerseyans can get to where they need to go efficiently and safely," Gov. Murphy said. "Importantly, I want to thank the thousands of New Jerseyans who have been impacted by these sinkholes for their patience as we worked to secure this roadway. I also want to thank NJDOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor, the NJDOT crews, and the New Jersey State Police who have worked around the clock to open this highway safely."

"The repairs are permanent, and I am confident that the highway is now stronger and safer than it was before the first sinkhole developed. The engineering and magnitude of work that went into stabilizing and strengthening this road for decades to come is truly remarkable," said NJDOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor.