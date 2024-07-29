Attorney General investigating after woman killed by police in Fort Lee

FOR LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is looking into a deadly police shooting in Fort Lee over the weekend that left a woman dead.

The shooting happened Sunday just before 1:30 a.m. at The Pinnacle apartment complex on Main Street.

Officials say a man called police to report his sister was having a mental health crisis and needed to go to the hospital. He said she was holding a knife.

Police met the caller in the hallway and when they tried to open the door to the apartment, they saw two women -- one appeared to be the sister.

The women told the responding officer not to come in and shut door and the officer complied and stood outside knocking and asking the women to open the door while other officers arrived.

When the women would not comply, the police eventually opened the door.

As the sister approached the police in the hallway, an officer fired a single shot and she was struck in the chest.

She was taken to Englewood Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

