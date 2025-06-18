Investigation underway after death of 91-year-old man ruled a homicide in Jersey City

Anthony Johnson has more on the 91-year-old's death investigation in Jersey City.

Anthony Johnson has more on the 91-year-old's death investigation in Jersey City.

Anthony Johnson has more on the 91-year-old's death investigation in Jersey City.

Anthony Johnson has more on the 91-year-old's death investigation in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials in Jersey City are investigating the death of a 91-year-old man found inside an apartment during a welfare check.

Police conducted the welfare check on June 9 at the fifth-floor apartment located on Kennedy Boulevard. Responding officers found 91-year-old An Quan unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on June 14.

The medical examiner determined Monday that his cause of death was complications associated with blunt force injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

Many of the residents of the building are senior citizens who live alone and this incident has them concerned.

The building does have security and cameras, and visitors have to go through two locked doors to gain access. Many are caretakers checking on the elderly.

Neighbors say they barely knew the victim but believe he used a wheelchair. The fact that he died from a brutal beating has left many on edge.

"I feel so sad because that's an old man, oh my god very surprised," one resident told Eyewitness News.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.