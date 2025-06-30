Community mourns after 16-year-old star football player fatally shot in Newark

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community in New Jersey is mourning after the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

A memorial balloon launch is scheduled Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Irvington High School for Ziyad Cook.

The high school student was shot and killed on Brookdale Avenue in Newark last Thursday.

He is being remembered as a star football player.

The school's superintendent, April Vauss, EdD, said in part in a statement about Ziyard:

"His talent and determination made him a leader among his peers, and he was admired not only for his athletic prowess but also for his kindness and compassion towards others... His infectious smile and positive energy illuminated the lives of students and staff alike."

There are no arrests in his shooting.

Janice Yu reports from Asbury Park.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.