Elon Musk claims X being targeted in 'massive cyberattack' as service goes down

Is X down? Elon Musk claims platform being targeted in 'massive cyberattack' as service goes down

Hours after a series of outages Monday that left X unavailable to thousands of users, Elon Musk claimed that the social media platform was being targeted in a "massive cyberattack."

"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack," Musk wrote on X.

Users began reporting the outage around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Downdetector. Reports then seemed to stop about an hour later before picking back around 9:30 a.m. and again just before 11 a.m.

At the height of the outage, Downdetector received roughly 40,000 reports from users.

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk claimed in a post. "Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing ..."

A sustained outage that lasted at least an hour began at noon, with the heaviest disruptions occurring along the U.S. coasts.

The outages appeared to be heaviest on the coasts.

Downdetector.com said that 56% of problems were reported for the X app, while 33% were reported for the website.

In March 2023 the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a bevy of glitches for over an hour as links stopped working, some users were unable to log in and images were not loading for others.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.