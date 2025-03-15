CENTCOM forces kill ISIS' chief of global operations in precision airstrike

A U.S. airstrike in Iraq on Thursday left an ISIS leader killed. ISIS' chief of global operations was known as Abu Khadijah.

A U.S. airstrike in Iraq on Thursday left an ISIS leader killed. ISIS' chief of global operations was known as Abu Khadijah.

A U.S. airstrike in Iraq on Thursday left an ISIS leader killed. ISIS' chief of global operations was known as Abu Khadijah.

A U.S. airstrike in Iraq on Thursday left an ISIS leader killed. ISIS' chief of global operations was known as Abu Khadijah.

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. airstrike in western Iraq on Thursday killed the ISIS chief of global operations who also served as ISIS second in command, Abdallah Makki Muslih al-Rifai, also known as "Abu Khadijah," along with one other ISIS operative, U.S. officials confirmed.

On Thursday, U.S. Central Command forces, in cooperation with Iraqi Intelligence and Security Forces, conducted a precision airstrike in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, that killed Abu Khadijah, according to a statement from CENTCOM.

"As the Emir of ISIS most senior decision-making body, Abu Khadijah maintained responsibility for operations, logistics, and planning conducted by ISIS globally, and directs a significant portion of finance for the groups global organization," officials said.

After the strike, CENTCOM and Iraqi forces moved to the strike site and found the two dead bodies, both of whom were wearing unexploded "suicide vests" and had multiple weapons, CENTCOM said.

CENTCOM and Iraqi forces were able to identify Abu Khadijah through a DNA match from DNA collected on a previous raid where Abu Khadijah narrowly escaped, officials confirmed.

"Abu Khadijah was one of the most important ISIS members in the entire global ISIS organization. We will continue to kill terrorists and dismantle their organizations that threaten our homeland and U.S., allied and partner personnel in the region and beyond," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command."