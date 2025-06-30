Islanders sign Alexander Romanov to eight-year extension

The New York Islanders signed defenseman Alexander Romanov to an eight-year extension, the team announced Monday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports said the contract has an average annual value of $6.25 million for a total of $50 million.

A second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL draft, Romanov had 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) and a plus-5 rating in 64 games played last season. He has 83 points (17 goals, 66 assists) in 354 regular-season games with the Canadiens (2020-22) and Islanders.

Romanov was set to become a restricted free agent Tuesday, and the Islanders were likely more eager to keep him in New York given Friday's trade of fellow defenseman Noah Dobson to the Canadiens for forward Emil Heineman and two picks in this year's draft (forward Victor Eklund at No. 16 and defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson at No. 17).

The Islanders also acquired a defenseman with the No. 1 pick in the draft in Matthew Schaefer.