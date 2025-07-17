1 dead, several hurt after lightning strike at archery range in Jackson Township, New Jersey

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and several others were rushed to the hospital after a lightning strike at an outdoor archery range in Jackson Township, New Jersey on Wednesday, according to officials.

Jackson Township Police Department said they received calls just after 7 p.m. about multiple people struck by lightning at Black Knight Bow Benders archery range on Perrineville Road.

Mayor Michael Reina confirmed the strike hit the ground near a group, injuring at least six people, including several juveniles. The group appeared to be a scouting organization, though Reina said he is not yet certain which.

All the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, including Jersey Shore University Medical Center. One person with more serious injuries was taken to the Livingston Burn Center.

Unfortunately, a 61-year-old man died from his injuries.

Reina said CPR was successfully administered to at least one victim, who survived.

"This is such a tragedy," Reina said in a phone interview. "My thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and all those injured tonight. It's difficult to understand what happened."

What made the strike so shocking, according to witnesses, was that there wasn't any rain at the time.

"It was insanely loud, and the Earth... like the Earth exploded and it was dirt flying, flying everywhere," said Gene Grodsk, a long-time club member of Black Knight Bow Benders.

The dirt from where the tree was rooted in the ground, scattered around the archery range after lightning struck the tree.

Grodski had just walked away from the group of children and instructors target practicing at the range.

"When it hit and I turned around, it was at least seven, maybe eight people on the ground flat," Grodski said.

He says most of them were able to get up, but four of the children and three adults were taken to a hospital, including the 61-year-old man who died, a club member who was helping teach the children.

"I did do chest compressions on him myself, but he was pretty much unresponsive, you know, right from the start," Grodski said.

Mayor Reina said he was also shocked by the tragedy. He said he was home when he heard a single loud "bang" but noted that it wasn't raining at the time, and there were no immediate reports of downed trees or power outages in the area. He praised the quick response of first responders and said Governor Phil Murphy and officials from neighboring Lakewood Township have reached out to offer support.

"The Black Knight Bow Benders range is a staple in our community," Reina said. "It's heartbreaking that something like this happened on a day when people were simply out having fun."

The identity of the instructor who was killed has not yet been released. Officials are continuing to gather information.

This is the 12th lightning fatality this year, and comes just two days after a golfer, who was struck by lightning on a golf course in New Jersey last week, died.

