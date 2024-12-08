The actor's younger sister, who had Down syndrome, died in October 2020 at the age of 36.

Jamie Foxx lobbies for Down syndrome research funding in honor of his late sister

WASHINGTON -- Jamie Foxx visited Capitol Hill Wednesday, lobbying for a bill that would increase funding for Down syndrome research in honor of his late sister.

The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act, named after the actor's younger sister, would provide an additional $90 million a year for research for five years.

It would also authorize the act at the National Institutes of Health to investigate specific conditions that affect people with Down syndrome.

DeOndra Dixon, who had Down syndrome, died in October 2020 at the age of 36. She was a Special Olympics athlete and an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. She was also the first recipient of the foundation's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.

"My sister was a big part of my life," Foxx told reporters on Wednesday. "She lived an incredible life. People like DeOndra need help. It feels really good to talk about a bill that would be in my sister's name to continue her legacy, and I know she's looking down like, 'Yeah man, that's what it's about.'"

The legislation passed the House in September though it still needs Senate approval and the president's signature.