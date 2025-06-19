Hiker airlifted from Arizona area known as 'Edge of the World' after being missing for 3 days: VIDEO

Rescuers spotted Janell Banda, 32, after she got lost while camping near a steep cliff in Coconino National Forest in Arizona.

Rescuers spotted Janell Banda, 32, after she got lost while camping near a steep cliff in Coconino National Forest in Arizona.

Rescuers spotted Janell Banda, 32, after she got lost while camping near a steep cliff in Coconino National Forest in Arizona.

Rescuers spotted Janell Banda, 32, after she got lost while camping near a steep cliff in Coconino National Forest in Arizona.

SEDONA, Ariz. -- A woman has been rescued after she was reported missing for several days while hiking near Sedona.

On Friday, June 13, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing camper in the area known as the "Edge of the World, KNXV reported.

Deputies learned 32-year-old Janell Banda had left her campsite and was believed to have descended into a nearby side canyon but never returned.

SEE ALSO | Missing hiker found alive after spending 10 days in Northern California mountains | How he survived

Search operations were initiated through the weekend with support from multiple agencies, including the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, ground searchers, search dogs, aerial support from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office helicopter, and Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) Air Rescue helicopters.

On Monday, June 16, crews located Banda, who was dehydrated and suffering from minor injuries.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit was able to use its Super Huey helicopter to hoist Banda out of the mountain and take her to Sedona Airport, where the Sedona Fire Department took her to Verde Valley Medical Center for further treatment.

READ MORE | 'Dad, I'm alive': Missing Georgia woman found safe in remote California cabin

No other details have been provided.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)