Jaywalking officially not a crime in NYC after DOT revises rules

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Jaywalking in New York City has become legal after the DOT revised its rules at a hearing on Thursday.

The law was officially rolled back on Thursday, which had been decriminalized months ago by the city council.

Advocates of the change say the aim is mainly to put a stop to another form of racial disparity in law enforcement.

City records show more than 90 percent of jaywalking tickets were issued to black and latino people in 2023.

