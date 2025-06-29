Jazz Chisholm sparks Yankees at plate, Aaron Judge hits 2 HRs

NEW YORK -- The Jazz Age is in full swing at Yankee Stadium.

Whether with his bat, his glove, his arm or his smile, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is energizing the New York Yankees and their fans.

Chisholm hit a second-inning, go-ahead homer and a bases-loaded triple while making three sparkling defensive plays at third base Sunday in a 12-5 romp over the Athletics.

"That's why we got him. That's what the Yankees do. They go after guys that are going to make an impact," said New York captain Aaron Judge, who homered twice to reach 30 for the sixth time.

Chisholm is batting .318 with six homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases since returning from a strained right oblique on June 3, raising his season totals to .242 with 13 homers, 35 and 10 steals in 53 games.

"I feel like me. I feel I'm back in my era, that I was younger just going out there and just hitting, just not worrying about stuff," the 27-year-old said. "Just not worrying by my swing, not worrying about striding too far. Everything just feels good and I'm just going."

After a four-RBI night against Boston in his fourth game back, Chisholm made the unusual assertion he was thriving by giving 70% effort and not stressing.

With New York seeking to reopen a 1-game AL East lead, he drove a first-pitch sinker from former Yankee Luis Severino into the right-field seats for a 1-0, second-inning lead. Ever exuberant, he raised his right hand and made a peace sign toward the Yankees bullpen after rounding first.

Chisholm snagged Jacob Wilson's two-hopper with two on and one out in the third, bounded off third base for the forceout and balletically arced a throw to first for an inning-ending double play.

With the bases loaded in the bottom half, Chisholm hit a changeup to the right-center gap that rolled past center fielder Denzel Clarke. He pulled into third base standing up and raised three fingers.

"It's like a blackout situation," Chisholm said. "I didn't even realize I put up three at third base."

With the bases loaded in the sixth, he made a diving stop near the dirt behind third on Luis Urías' 102.1 mph smash, popped up and followed with a one-hop throw to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Then he caughtTyler Soderstrom's foul pop in the eighth inning while falling against netting in the narrow space next to the rolled-up tarp.

"Jazz's defense I think was better than even his day at the plate," said pitcher Marcus Stroman, who won in his return from a 2-month injury layoff. "He was incredible over there: a bunch of huge plays that helped me out in big spots, plays that are not normal plays."

New York acquired Chisholm from Miami last July 27 for three minor leaguers. Since then, he has hit .257 with 24 homers, 58 RBIs and 28 stolen bases in 99 games.

"His game's so electric, and he can change the game and kind of affect the game in so many different ways in a dynamic fashion," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "So, when he is playing at a high level, I think it does energize everyone."

Chisholm briefly caused worry in the sixth. He grimaced in pain after stopping his swing at a 1-2 fastball from Elvis Alvarado, which sailed high and outside. Chisholm went to the dugout and immediately up the tunnel to the clubhouse.

Then he reappeared at third base for the start of the seventh.

"The bat kind of slipped out of my hand and hit me on the finger," he said. "It just hit the bone and when you get hit on the bone, it's kind of funny, it's just feels weird. So, it was kind of scary at first, but we're good."

Judge, meanwhile, didn't allow Athletics reliever Tyler Ferguson to make good on last year's wish of striking out the Yankees slugger.

Ferguson, who set his goal last year after making his debut with the Athletics following nine seasons in the minor leagues, was one strike away in his first matchup with Judge on Sunday. Instead, he gave up a two-run shot off a 95.5 mph four-seam fastball in the seventh to become the 261st pitcher to give up a homer to the slugger.

Judge said he had been unaware of Ferguson's comment.

Ferguson turned around and watched the 426-foot drive as YES Network play-by-play announcer Ryan Ruocco proclaimed: "The King of Fresno."

"That's why you don't talk in public," YES Network analyst and former reliever Jeff Nelson said on the telecast. "You don't make a comment that I want to strike out Judge in public. You keep it to yourself."

Ferguson graduated from Clovis West High School in Fresno when Judge batted .308 as a sophomore at Fresno State in 2012.

"First time facing him, best hitter in the league," Ferguson said. "So I was looking forward to that at-bat. I was able to get ahead and then wasn't able to execute a couple of pitches and he was able to get it back to 3-2 and I didn't get the ball quite as high as I would have liked and he made a good swing on it."

Judge reached 30 homers for the fifth straight season and fourth time before All-Star break. He also became the sixth player in team history with six 30-homer seasons, and he joined Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio as just the third to do so in the first 10 years of his career.

Judge, who was playing with a bad back, had entered in a 10-for-56 slide with three homers and four RBIs since June 12, dropping his batting average 40 points to .354.

"Just a little banged-up pregame, and I think that helped me out," Judge said. "Just do a little less. I don't know. I don't know. It got me right."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.