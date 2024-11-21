Jelly Roll reveals how country music has healed him at the 2024 CMA Awards

The 'Wild Ones' singer who's up for three 2024 CMA awards, opens up about his music and breaking an award trophy last year.

The "Wild Ones" singer who's up for three 2024 CMA awards, opens up about his music being therapeutic and breaking an award trophy last year.

NASHVILLE -- Jelly Roll opened up to On The Red Carpet about his healing journey, "music is a healing property in its own regard. It's therapeutic to me. Music often says what we can't. That's something him and I talked about as a song writer, the day that we wrote 'I'm Not Okay,' was the importance of making sure music told a message that other people care."

The three-time 2024 CMA Awards nominee (Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year) must be doing something right with his messaging. The country star also shared that his life completed changed in the last five years, "oh, for me it's been a complete rocket ship."

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" airs tonight on ABC and will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.

