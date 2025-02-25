Jenna Elfman is pulling up to 'Shifting Gears' for a guest starring role!

LOS ANGELES -- Jenna Elfman is pulling up to ABC's "Shifting Gears!"

Most known for her roles on "Dharma & Greg" and "Fear the Walking Dead", Jenna Elfman is bringing her comedic talents to the new ABC series. Elfman will play Eve Drake, the owner of a dance studio that's across the street from Parker Customs, owned by Matt Parker (Tim Allen).

It truly was a reunion once Elfman got on set, she tells On The Red Carpet's George Pennacchio, "I was really interested in getting back into comedy. "Shifting Gears" came to me and I've known Tim for years... it felt right."

As for the dynamic between the two characters Elfman says, "she definitely keeps her own council about life and that really shakes Tim's character."

Find out what happens when Jenna Elfman joins "Shifting Gears" on Wednesday, February 26 on ABC.

"Shifting Gears" airs on ABC Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST and streams the next day on Hulu.

