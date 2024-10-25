Man in custody after barricading himself inside Jersey City apartment building

The man barricaded himself inside of an apartment building in Jersey City.

Some residents evacuated after man barricades himself inside NJ apartment building

Some residents evacuated after man barricades himself inside NJ apartment building The man barricaded himself inside of an apartment building in Jersey City.

Some residents evacuated after man barricades himself inside NJ apartment building The man barricaded himself inside of an apartment building in Jersey City.

Some residents evacuated after man barricades himself inside NJ apartment building The man barricaded himself inside of an apartment building in Jersey City.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been taken into custody after officials say he barricaded himself inside his apartment in Jersey City.

NewsCopter 7 was over a heavy police presence at the apartment building located at 73 Colgate St. on Friday morning.

Police say the man, a first-floor resident, had been barricaded inside his apartment since sometime Thursday, prompting the massive police response.

Some residents were evacuated as authorities worked to remove the man.

He was eventually taken into custody.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.