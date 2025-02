Boil water advisory issued following water main break in Jersey City, Hoboken

Schools in Hoboken, NJ are opening 90 minutes late amid a water main break in Jersey City.

HOBOKEN (WABC) -- A boil water advisory has been issued in Hoboken following a 36-inch water main break in Jersey City.

Hoboken schools are operating with a 90-minute delay. School district doors are set to open at 9:45 a.m.

Residents could notice weak or no water pressure at all as as result.

The break was reported at 18th Street and Jersey Avenue, which sits on the border of Hoboken and Jersey City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.