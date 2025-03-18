Tractor trailers go up in flames at Port Jersey Marine Terminal in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fast-moving fire sent plumes of thick, gray smoke in the air from the waterfront in Jersey City on Monday night.

A number of tractor trailers went up in flames at the Port Jersey Marine Terminal.

Video from Citizen App shows the fire at its worst.

The flames were first reported around 5 p.m.

There's no word yet on what was inside the charred trucks or how they ignited.

No injuries were reported.

