Boy shot in leg in Jersey City; police searching for gunman

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A boy is recovering in the hospital on Monday morning after he was shot in Jersey City.

The 11-year-old was shot in the leg just after 10 p.m. Sunday near Stevens Avenue and MLK Drive.

First responders rushed the boy to Jersey City Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were looking at a vehicle with a bullet hole found further down on MLK Drive, at Orient Avenue.

So far, there are no arrests.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.