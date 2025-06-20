Jersey Shore beaches packed ahead of a rain-free weekend

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- It's the official start of summer, and many people are heading to area beaches and the Jersey Shore.
The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office released a notice saying, "Whether you're planning a BBQ, hitting the surf, or simply relaxing with family and friends, make sure to take precautions like staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and keeping an eye on your loved ones, particularly when the summer heat sizzles. NJ is expected to experience extreme heat in the coming days. Stay safe and healthy."
They released a list of safety tips for people looking to enjoy themselves on the Jersey Shore including:
