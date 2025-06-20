Jersey Shore beaches packed ahead of a rain-free weekend

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- It's the official start of summer, and many people are heading to area beaches and the Jersey Shore.

The Monmouth County Sheriff's Office released a notice saying, "Whether you're planning a BBQ, hitting the surf, or simply relaxing with family and friends, make sure to take precautions like staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and keeping an eye on your loved ones, particularly when the summer heat sizzles. NJ is expected to experience extreme heat in the coming days. Stay safe and healthy."

They released a list of safety tips for people looking to enjoy themselves on the Jersey Shore including:



Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

Avoid the sun

Stay indoors in an air conditioned area during excessive heat, particularly the elderly, children and those with health problems

Never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle

Check on the elderly, family, friends, and neighbors

Avoid strenuous activity outside

Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Use a high SPF sunscreen

Dress in loose, lightweight, light colored clothing

If you experience heat exhaustion or heat stroke, immediately call 9-1-1 for help

Try to conserve electricity since the demand increases during excessive heat

