Mayor Adams discusses several topics including immigration crackdown in sit down Tiempo interview

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The Immigration crackdown happening in the U.S. right now is top of mind for so many.

Joe Torres sat down at City Hall this week to talk to Mayor Adams about a variety of topics, but mainly, immigration.

They also discussed topics including jobs, the economy, education, the President's Executive Orders on immigration crackdown and also the mayor's relationship with the President.

"New York City is the largest city in America, think about the irony of not communicating with the President of the United States and I've had a great relationship with the previous President, I used to call myself the Biden of Brooklyn. So what I'm doing now is no different than what I did with the previous administration as the Mayor of the largest city in America," Adams said.

"In the eyes of Eric Adams, if you're an undocumented immigrant in New York City, are you a criminal?" Torres asked.

"No and I've been very clear on that over and over again. And what's interesting if you're on the streets you know that it's not a universal opinion on the issues even from immigrants. I'm stopped all the time I'm in Washington Heights, I'm in Sunset Park, and they say, 'Eric when I came to this city, no one gave me anything free, no one put me up anywhere, I stayed with a family member, a loved one, I worked hard, I went through the system.' I've been clear, ever prior to the election, anyone who commits violent crimes in this city documented or not, should be out of our city after they've served their time. That's what I said over and over again," Adams said.

"What happens if undocumented immigrants get caught up in a sweep of those criminals, and that happens especially with so many Latino families where there's mixed status within the same household," Torres followed up.

"Without a doubt. and this is, look at what happened, if an ICE officer responds to go after a person who committed a serious crime and they're there and others are there that are undocumented, they have the responsibility to carry out their job as immigration officials. I don't determine that. And I cannot have any city employee that would get in the way of them carrying out their job as a federal authority. That would be irresponsible for me," Adams said.

The Mayor made a few other points crystal clear, he said his health is good and he has no plans to resign.

Watch the full interview on Tiempo Sunday at 11:30 am.

