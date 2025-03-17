Cast and creators talk new off-Broadway show 'Conversations with Mother'

Joelle Garguilo has more on the show.

Joelle Garguilo has more on the show.

Joelle Garguilo has more on the show.

Joelle Garguilo has more on the show.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There's a new off-Broadway show that will have you both laughing and crying in the span on 90 minutes.

It's called 'Conversations with Mother' about the relationship between an overbearing Italian mom and her son.

It stars Carolina Aaron, who you may know as the mother-in-law on the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Tony-award winning actor Matt Doyle.

For Joelle Garguilo's interview with the cast check out the video above.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.