Progress being made in JonBenet Ramsey's 1996 murder

The father of JonBenet Ramsey is supporting the push for an outside agency to lead the charge of DNA testing more than 25 years after her death.

Progress is being made in the investigation into the unsolved murder of 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, those briefed on the investigation told ABC News.

JonBenet was killed in her home in Boulder, Colorado, in December 1996.

In the last years, a multi-disciplinary team of experts has been assembled to go through the remaining evidence and apply the most modern scientific and cold case techniques to try to solve the crime, the sources said. The team has consulted with top experts in their fields, the sources said.

It remains to be seen whether there will ever be enough provable information and evidence to support charges.

On the morning of Dec. 26, 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to find their daughter missing and a handwritten ransom note left on the stairs. Hours later, John Ramsey discovered his daughter dead in their basement.

JonBenet's autopsy determined she was sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.

John Ramsey, who is working with Netflix on the new docuseries "Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey?", believes new DNA technology could aid police in re-investigating JonBenet's murder.

John and Patsy Ramsey and their son were cleared as suspects in 2008.