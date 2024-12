Juan Soto in agreement with Mets for largest deal in professional sports history, sources tell ESPN

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million deal, sources tell ESPN.

The deal is the largest deal in professional sports history.

Jeff Passan reports that the deal includes no deferred money, according to sources, and has escalators that can reach above $800 million.