Judge orders fired probationary federal employees reinstated

A day before a shutdown deadline, Senate Democrats are mounting a last-ditch protest over a Republican-led government funding bill.

A day before a shutdown deadline, Senate Democrats are mounting a last-ditch protest over a Republican-led government funding bill.

A day before a shutdown deadline, Senate Democrats are mounting a last-ditch protest over a Republican-led government funding bill.

A day before a shutdown deadline, Senate Democrats are mounting a last-ditch protest over a Republican-led government funding bill.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration reinstate thousands of probationary employees who were fired last month from a half dozen federal agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ordered the Trump administration to reinstate employees at the Veterans Administration, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, the Department of the Interior, and the Department of the Treasury.

FILE - This June 21, 2013, file photo, shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

He also prohibited the Office of Personnel Management from issuing any guidance about whether employees can be terminated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.