Judith Jamison, Alvin Ailey trailblazer and Artistic Director Emerita, dies at 81

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Judith Jamison, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater trailblazer and Artistic Director Emerita has died at 81, a spokesperson said.

Jamison passed away after a brief illness.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater released a statement saying in part,

"We remember and are grateful for her artistry, humanity and incredible light, which inspired us all."

After Alvin Ailey's death in 1989, Jamison stepped into the role of artistic director, where she remained until she retired in 2011.

The highly acclaimed former dancer sat down with Kemberly Richardson in a rare interview in 2023.

"I didn't know what I was doing here, I had no idea. I just knew I was in New York and that this man saw me fail an audition and I ended up with an invite three days later, asking if I wanted to join the company," Jamison said.



Over the years, Jamison performed some of Ailey's most prized works including "Revelations."

She and others at Ailey, followed what was Ailey's mantra: to educate, entertain, and uplift.

"At the end of a performance when people go crazy and are applauding or stunned, that's when I got ya, I know that this has happened to you, we've shared an experience," Jamison said.

