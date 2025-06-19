NYC celebrates Juneteenth with events planned throughout the day

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday there will be events across the tri-state to commemorate Juneteenth, the annual celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

Celebrations started last night at Gracie Mansion where Mayor Adams presented the key to the city to former US Representative Charlie Rangel's family as a token of appreciation for his decades of service and commitment to the city and county.

The Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to make an appearance at Junior's Restaurant & Bakery in Downtown Brooklyn for breakfast.

Later that day he joins Haitian leaders to condemn President Trump's travel ban on Haitians at Christian Cultural Center Church.

Free concerts will be held in Times Square and events will take place at the New York Public Library for those who choose to celebrate.

June 19 is the Juneteenth also known as Freedom Day and Emancipation Day.

The federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

