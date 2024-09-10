Harris-Trump ABC News presidential debate: Eyewitness News coverage

Watch the Trump-Harris debate starting with the ABC News pre-show at 8:00 p.m. on Channel 7
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is there as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will meet for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate.
With only weeks until Election Day, the debate hosted by ABC News is a crucial opportunity for both candidates to work to sway undecided voters in what's expected to be a close contest.
There are several ways to watch the ABC News presidential debate, which is being produced in conjunction with the ABC-owned Philadelphia news station WPVI-TV.
It will air on WABC-TV Channel 7 and stream on ABC 7 New York, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. Viewers can also stream the debate on the ABC app on a smartphone or tablet, on ABC.com and connected devices.
Additionally, SiriusXM users can listen to the debate on Channel 370.
The debate will take place in Philadelphia at the National Constitution Center on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. EDT.
"World News Tonight" anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live "Prime" anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.
The prime-time pre-debate special, "Race for the White House," will be anchored by chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, chief Washington correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce and senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott. It will air at 8 p.m. EDT and stream on ABC's platforms.
Both Harris and Trump accepted the debate rules, which include that their microphones will be muted when the time belongs to another candidate.
