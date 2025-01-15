Kat Dennings returns to comedy in ABC's 'Shifting Gears' alongside Tim Allen

NEW YORK (WABC) -- First came "Home Improvement," then "Last Man Standing," and now Tim Allen returns to your TV screen in his latest sitcom "Shifting Gears."

He plays a widowed father to his estranged daughter played by Kat Dennings. The pair suddenly find themselves living together and working to repair their relationship.

The show also marks Dennings' return to comedy for the first time in nearly a decade.

"Tim Allen plays Matt and he restores classic cars, so that's his job in the show," Dennings said. "And I am his daughter, Riley, who had children very young, right out of high school, got married to kind of a bad boy type and it's gone downhill and she is really on her last legs and has no money, nowhere to go, no other option but to show up on her dad's doorstep with her children and say, I'm moving here, sorry about it."

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo said the shows already has a familiar feel.

"That is the best compliment because I've done a lot of things and it doesn't always feel that way right off the bat," Dennings said. "This was like instant chemistry, instant like family with the crew. Also, like everybody feels like we've been doing this for like four seasons."

The show is filmed in front of a live studio audience, giving it a classic old-school sitcom vibe.

"I did a sitcom for a long time and when it ended, I was like, I'm going to go back to single cam," Dennings said. "And then I found myself like, oh, but sitcoms are so special, I do miss that. I would love to do that again. And then I got the call for this and I was like, that's it. Good. Tim Allen, of course."

Dennings said she loves having a studio audience.

"When I was doing 'Two Broke Girls' for the first two seasons, I was so nervous about the live audience that I took out my contact lenses for the audience show so I couldn't see anybody because I was so nervous and I could only see like the other person in front of me," Dennings said. "And then I got used to it and now I just love it."

Dennings was asked what excites her most about working on the show.

"It's like kind of a surreal feeling because, obviously, like most people, I grew up watching 'Home Improvement.' So it's very, this is so crazy, I I'm in a show with Tim Allen," Dennings said.

