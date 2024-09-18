Kate Middleton returns to work with meeting at Windsor Castle

Kate, the Princess of Wales, held a meeting Tuesday at Windsor Castle, marking a milestone in her recovery from cancer.

The meeting, which focused on Kate's passion project of early childhood development, was officially recorded in the court circular, the official record of engagements carried out by working royal family members.

It is the first meeting recorded for Kate since she announced in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, shared in a video message released on Sept. 9 that she has completed chemotherapy.

In her message, Kate, a mom of three, said her focus has now shifted to staying "cancer free" and gradually returning to work.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March after undergoing what the palace described at the time as "planned abdominal surgery" in January.

She has not revealed publicly what type of cancer she faced, nor exact details of her treatment beyond that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy."