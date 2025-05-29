Meet the man behind the 'Madison Square Guardian' jacket worn by Knicks star Jalen Brunson

Designer Alex Ruffin, who is a big Knicks fan, describes how he felt when Jalen Brunson wore his popular Hometown Hero jacket.

Designer Alex Ruffin, who is a big Knicks fan, describes how he felt when Jalen Brunson wore his popular Hometown Hero jacket.

Designer Alex Ruffin, who is a big Knicks fan, describes how he felt when Jalen Brunson wore his popular Hometown Hero jacket.

Designer Alex Ruffin, who is a big Knicks fan, describes how he felt when Jalen Brunson wore his popular Hometown Hero jacket.

Knicks fans are bringing their best, but there's a local artist from Connecticut who is wearing his best.

Alex Ruffin, 32, is the designer behind a unique jacket getting a lot of attention on social media that screams New York sports.

The jacket has the Knicks on one sleeve, and the Rangers on the other.

Ruffin has been making the jackets and selling them online, but it all went to another level when Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees was captured on the jumbotron at MSG, wearing a specially-made version, part of Ruffin's "Hometown Hero" series.

"I'm sitting over here, and I'm like, watching his story," Ruffin said. "So, I see him on his way to the game and with the jacket because I can tell by the collar, and I'm like, oh my god, he has my jacket on."

From there, the sky was the limit.

Ruffin gifted one to Knicks' star guard, Jalen Brunson, who sported the "Madison Square Guardian" jacket before a game.

"I got the photos back, and I was just like, wow, this is crazy," Ruffin said. "This is all happening in the same season, by the way, so guys, Chisholm being a big component of the Yankees right now, and Jalen Brunson obviously being the starting point guard for the Knicks. Like, this is something right here that has been, like, beyond humbling. It's an amazing feat."

It's a fashionable accomplishment that Ruffin's father, who passed away, would be proud of.

"My dad was big on New York teams and whatnot," Ruffin said. "And it kind of rubs off on you, so you grow up and you're like, I'm seeing all of this stuff right here, and it literally just, it's something that sits with you forever."

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.