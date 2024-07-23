Kobe Bryant's Staples Center locker up for auction

The locker used by the legendary basketball star at the Staples Center is being auctioned off by Sotheby's, and there's a chance it will go for more than $1 million.

LOS ANGELES -- Nearly four and a half years after Kobe Bryant's death, a piece of his legacy is up for auction.

The auction will run through August 2 and contenders can place their bid on the Sotheby's website.

The winning bidder also receives a scrapbook and poster from Bryant's last game.

In the meantime, a public viewing of Bryant's memorabilia will start July 26 at the Sotheby's auction house in New York City.

"Among the many items to come to market from Kobe Bryant's career, perhaps there none are more personal than this locker, which Kobe Bryant used for the majority of his career, with the earliest photo documentation beginning in 2004 and ending in 2016," Sotheby's said on its website.

Proceeds will benefit the Lakers Youth Foundation, an organization that helps undeserved youth living in L.A.

Other items up for auction include Michael Jordan's shorts from his final game, Reggie Jackson's Yankees jacket and one of Rafael Nadal's used rackets from the 2006 French Open and Wimbledon.