Thousands of anti-ICE protesters block freeway, streets in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- Thousands of people marched in downtown Los Angeles Sunday in protest of President Trump's planned mass deportations blocking several streets and taking over the 101 Freeway, causing "major gridlock", according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 101 Freeway reopened at around 8 p.m. as thousands were still protesting in downtown Los Angeles attempting several times to get back on the freeway, but Los Angeles police officers managed to keep them off.

Video from the scene showed some protesters waving Mexican and Central American flags while chanting "si se puede" on the freeway. Many were seen carrying signs assailing Trump's immigration stance. One of the signs read "No one is illegal on stolen land" while another said "Don't bite the hands that feed you".

The large crowd set out Sunday at about 11 a.m. from Olvera Street and marched to city hall.

At around 12:30 p.m., thousands had gathered and walked onto the 101 Freeway. It was shut down in both directions between the 110 Freeway and Alameda Street while police removed the protestors.

"Accessing state highways or roads to protest is unlawful and extremely dangerous because it puts protesters, motorists and first responders at great risk of injury", the California Highway Patrol said in a post on X.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched on the 101 Freeway Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles in what was called a "protest against deportations."

Both sides of the 101 Freeway were briefly reopened at around 1:20 p.m. as demonstrators exited the freeway and moved onto surface streets while Arcadia, Aliso, Main and Spring streets remained impacted, according to LAPD.

About 30 minutes later, demonstrators walked onto the 101 Freeway at Los Angeles Street and blocked all lanes of traffic.

Right before 4 p.m., LAPD said the demonstrators had exited the freeway and moved onto surface streets.

"Aliso and Main St have lanes blocked with vehicles and people standing on the roadway. Demonstrators are forming at the steps of City Hall as well," said LAPD in a post on X.

By 7 p.m., protesters took to surface streets to continue protesting.

The CHP said in a post on X at 8 p.m., "Thank you for your patience, as we got the 101 in DTLA opened! The mission of the CHP is to provide safety, service, and security."

Downtown Los Angeles was already experiencing traffic delays due to street closures for the Grammys.

The protest also halted DASH services in downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests nor injuries have been reported as of 7 p.m.

Protests break out in other cities

Protesters also came out in other cities Sunday against President Trump's immigration policies.

Several hundred people gathered at Tyler Street and Magnolia Avenue in Riverside, holding signs and waving flags.

The protest remained peaceful.

In Garden Grove, hundreds gathered near Chapman Avenue and Beach Boulevard to protest against ICE and the planned mass deportations.

Video from the scene showed protesters blocking traffic. Many were holding signs that said "No human is illegal".