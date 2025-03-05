Large tree comes down on home in Hillside, New Jersey

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after a large tree came down on a home in Hillside, New Jersey, on Wednesday.

The large tree snapped and is currently leaning on the front of the home.

While officials aren't saying it is weather related yet, it comes as wind and rain are moving through the Tri-State area.

There are no reports of any injuries.

PSE &G are on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

