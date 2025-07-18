At least 3 deputies killed in apparent explosion at Los Angeles Sheriff's Department facility | LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- A deadly explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility in the City Terrace area of East L.A. left three deputies dead Friday.

The incident, which is believed to be an accident at this time, was reported just after 7:30 a.m. at the Biscailuz Training Facility in the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles, LASD said. It is believed to be the compound that houses the sheriff's department's special enforcement units and bomb squad.

It appears the sheriff's enforcement bureau personnel were handling some kind of explosives when there was a blast, according to preliminary information from sources. Three deputies were killed in the incident.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene. It's unclear if there were any other injuries.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass confirmed that the LAPD bomb squad is responding to the scene and assisting with the incident.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office said the governor has been briefed on the apparent explosion and that the Governor's Office of Emergency Services is in contact with LASD while closely monitoring the situation.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement regarding the deadly incident:

"I am heartbroken to hear of the terrible tragedy that has unfolded today at an L.A. County Sheriff's Department facility. I am closely tracking the situation as we learn more about what occurred and the condition of those affected. My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff's Department during this difficult time. We stand with them and their families as they navigate the hours and days ahead."

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis also issued a statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred this morning at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Biscailuz Training Academy in East Los Angeles. My heart goes out to the families, friends, and colleagues of the three individuals who lost their lives in what appears to have been a devastating explosion. I am in contact with Sheriff Robert Luna and closely monitoring the situation as we await further details. My thoughts are with all those grieving and the first responders who are on the scene."

The FBI and ATF responded to the scene, according to a post from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X.

"Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff's deputies killed," the post said.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.