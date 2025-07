Small skydiving aircraft goes off runway in New Jersey, sending at least 5 to hospital

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J -- At least five people were taken to a hospital when a small skydiving aircraft went off the end of a runway at an airport in New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson. The administration is investigating.

Five people who were injured are expected to be transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department traveled to the crash site, she said. She wasn't able to provide the conditions of the injured.

A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport.

The view from Philadelphia ABC station WPVI's Chopper 6 showed a large response with some individuals being taken away on stretchers.

According to the FAA, 15 people were on board the Cessna 208B when it went off the runway.

The FAA has launched an investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.